Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard Friday afternoon.(WVRJA)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of killing a West Virginia State Trooper appeared in court Tuesday morning.

According to the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s office, Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Kennedy is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Cory Maynard in an ambush-style attack last Friday.

Maynard was responding to a call for shots fired along Beech Creek Road near Matewan.

Kennedy was denied bond.

Sgt. Maynard’s funeral will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway in Delbarton, West Virginia. The visitation will be there from noon until the service time on Wednesday. Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville is in charge of arrangements.

