Man arrested after barricade situation in eastern Ky.(WIFR)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after troopers say he barricaded himself inside a home in the Fallsburg area of Lawrence County with weapons inside, Kentucky State Police said.

The incident started around 7:30 p.m. Monday after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department asked KSP for assistance with a “suspicious person” who was “walking through yards and acting erratic.” That man then went inside a nearby home.

After “lengthy negotiations,” the suspect -- identified as Matthew M. Chaffin, 41 -- came outside after KSP officers spoke with him by phone.

Chaffin was first taken to Three Rivers Medical Center for injuries suffered before the barricade situation started and then taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

He faces a first-degree wanton endangerment charge involving a police officer.

