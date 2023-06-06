Names released following fatal crash in Wayne County

Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County, West Virginia.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sheriff’s office has released the names of two people pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Monday evening along U.S. 52.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported at 2:24 p.m. in the Dry Creek area.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, a driver pulled out of a driveway onto U.S. 52 near Crum and was hit in the side by another driver that was traveling south toward Crum on U.S. 52.

2 dead in U.S. 52 crash

Larry and Brenda Smith were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. They were traveling in the vehicle that was leaving the driveway onto U.S. 52.

Two other people were transported to the hospital following the accident with non-life-threatening injuries.

