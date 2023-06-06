North South teams gearing up for Saturday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While many graduating high school seniors are on their end of the year trips, close to 70 have been on a local college campus preparing for one last game. Tuesday is day three of practice for the North-South football classic which also includes an evening trip to the bowling alley.

Both teams met the media on Tuesday and like the mixture of business and pleasure.

