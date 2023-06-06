Unseasonably cool these next few days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After many locations fell to the 40s Tuesday morning, the thought “is this really June?” may have come to mind. Well, the calendar says June, but the temperatures will say otherwise the next few days as both the mornings and afternoons come up cooler than average. Warmer air is in store for the weekend before a strong cold front brings widespread showers and the return of cooler temperatures for the start of next work week.

Tuesday evening sees an increase in cloud cover and continued haze/smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. Dry weather is expected through midnight as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by this time.

For Tuesday night, passing sprinkles and showers arrive from the northwest. The best chance for a rainfall that can actually accumulate in a rain gauge is across Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Showers continue across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Wednesday morning, while the rest of the region stays dry but mostly cloudy.

For Wednesday afternoon, all locations become dry, and the sky brightens from north to south with less haze. Because the brightening will occur later across southern parts of the region, high temperatures only reach the upper 60s to low 70s across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, while rising to the mid to upper 70s elsewhere.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry everywhere as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s. The sky may be hazy at times again.

Saturday stays mostly sunny but turns warmer as high temperatures climb to the mid 80s.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with a couple showers possible later in the day. High temperatures still rise to the mid 80s.

Monday looks to be damp with widespread showers and thunderstorms. This will keep afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Tuesday becomes dry again as high temperatures reach the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

