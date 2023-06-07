Barboursville residents decide on mayor, other village races

Barboursville residents decide on mayor, other village races
Barboursville residents decide on mayor, other village races(WAVE 3 News)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents of the village of Barboursville went to the polls Tuesday to decide on candidates in three races, including mayor, in the general election.

According to unofficial results, incumbent Mayor Chris Tatum was reelected, defeating challenger Tom Turman 445-290.

For village recorder, Rachel Patton defeated Michelle Harris 353-293.

The top five vote-getters and winners in the village Council race are: Paula Seay (457), Patrick Wagoner (457), Necia Freeman (413), Donnie Plybon (396), and Rick Keaton (355).

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident ends in deadly crash
2 killed in Wayne County crash
2 dead in U.S. 52 crash
Emergency crews respond to Bare Arms Indoor Range and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ after reports...
Lavalette PSD responds to fire hydrant concerns
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
2 killed in Wayne County crash
Names released following fatal crash in Wayne County

Latest News

Almost 70 former high school football stars are playing this Saturday at noon from South...
North South teams gearing up for Saturday
The South team practiced at WV State Tuesday afternoon.
WV North South Preps
Sgt. Cory Maynard's legacy to live on through tissue donation
Sgt. Cory Maynard's legacy to live on through tissue donation
A disaster loan outreach center is open at Belle Town Hall until June 13th.
Disaster loan option available for flood victims in Kanawha County