Barboursville residents decide on mayor, other village races

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents of the village of Barboursville went to the polls Tuesday to decide on candidates in three races, including mayor, in the general election.

According to unofficial results, incumbent Mayor Chris Tatum was reelected, defeating challenger Tom Turman 445-290.

For village recorder, Rachel Patton defeated Michelle Harris 353-293.

The top five vote-getters and winners in the village Council race are: Paula Seay (457), Patrick Wagoner (457), Necia Freeman (413), Donnie Plybon (396), and Rick Keaton (355).

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.