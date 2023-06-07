Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind to hold rummage sale fundraiser this week

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer is the perfect time for yard sales, garage sales and rummage sales. If you’re out hunting for deals this week, Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind has plenty in store.

Zach Davis and Toni Walls with CWAB stopped by First Look at Four to show us some items that will be available at their rummage sale on June 8 and 9.

