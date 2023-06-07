Man dies in rollover crash in Pike County

META, Ky. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash in the Meta community of Pike County claimed a life on Wednesday, June 7, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call at 06:16 a.m. about a single vehicle crash on State Highway 194.

According to KSP, the initial investigation indicated Jerrod Stanley, 35, of Pikeville, lost control of his vehicle and overturned.

Stanley was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

