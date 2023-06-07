Memorial services held Wednesday for fallen trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard

(WVSP)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family, friends, members of law enforcement, and the community will gather on Wednesday, June 7, at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia to say a final farewell to Sgt. Cory Maynard.

West Virginia State Police trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area,

Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. also at the Mingo Central High School.

The procession route to honor the life of Sgt. Cory S. Maynard will proceed from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway, continuing onto Route 65, continuing onto Route 52, continuing onto 119 North to Chapmanville, WV.

Maynard leaves behind his wife and two children, who were 9 and 13. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Wayne County crash
Names released following fatal crash in Wayne County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Arrest warrant issued following Memorial Day shooting
Emergency crews respond to Bare Arms Indoor Range and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ after reports...
Lavalette PSD responds to fire hydrant concerns
2 killed in Wayne County crash
2 dead in U.S. 52 crash

Latest News

Good Time Kids' Show interactive space adventure in Huntington this Friday
Good Time Kids’ Show interactive space adventure in Huntington this Friday
Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind to hold rummage sale fundraiser this week
Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind to hold rummage sale fundraiser this week
Summer bucket list ideas with Cabell County Schools
Summer bucket list ideas with Cabell County Schools
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage