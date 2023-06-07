More kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need, study says

FILE - A new study says that more kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need.
FILE - A new study says that more kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More kids, teens and young adults are experiencing anxiety, but fewer are getting the right treatment, according to a study published in Pediatrics.

It looked at data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from 2006 to 2018.

The patients ranged in age from four to 24 years old.

Researchers looked at office-based physician visits to see how many included an anxiety disorder diagnosis and what treatment, if any, was given.

They found that while visits for anxiety increased, the proportion of visits with therapy decreased.

Researchers said that is troubling, as existing evidence has shown that for most people, therapy is the best way to treat anxiety. And for severe cases, a combination of both therapy and medication is recommended.

Families can find help getting care and resources through their child’s school or workplace or by visiting onoursleeves.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Wayne County crash
Names released following fatal crash in Wayne County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Arrest warrant issued following Memorial Day shooting
Emergency crews respond to Bare Arms Indoor Range and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ after reports...
Lavalette PSD responds to fire hydrant concerns
2 killed in Wayne County crash
2 dead in U.S. 52 crash

Latest News

Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
A man in Galveston, Texas, found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach.
Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say