Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

By Alyssa Hannahs and Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard is being remembered by family, friends, law enforcement, and the community on Wednesday.

A memorial service held at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton concluded around 4:30 p.m.

After exiting the high school, members of law enforcement led a procession honoring Maynard’s legacy. The more than 40-mile procession left from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway and will continue onto state Route 65, then onto U.S. 52 before continuing onto U.S. 119 North to Chapmanville in Logan County.

The state trooper was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area.

The state trooper was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area.

Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police.

Maynard leaves behind his wife Rachel and two children, who are 9 and 13.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family. According to our crew at the scene, Maynard’s service brought in law enforcement officers from hundreds of miles away, including from the New England states all the way to Texas, Florida and in between.

Numerous sources we have interviewed have spoken about Maynard’s kind and giving spirit and his devotion to his community.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

Sgt. Cory Maynard’s legacy to live on through tissue donation

Sister shares memories and legacy of Sgt. Cory Maynard

Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Wayne County crash
Names released following fatal crash in Wayne County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Arrest warrant issued following Memorial Day shooting
Emergency crews respond to Bare Arms Indoor Range and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ after reports...
Lavalette PSD responds to fire hydrant concerns
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond

Latest News

Family, friends, members of law enforcement, and the community gathered Wednesday, June 7, at...
WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard procession
WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard is being remembered by family, friends, law enforcement, and the...
Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
Man dies in rollover crash in Pike County
Tech gift guide for dads and grads
Tech gift guide for dads and grads