Updated plans announced for Marshall University’s 4th Avenue Innovation District
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re traveling by the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 4th Avenue, across from Marshall University, you’ll see a new addition to campus “coming soon.”

It’s going to be a part of the university’s “4th Avenue Innovation District.”

In our story, you can view a rendering from Marshall University that provides a visual idea of what the innovation district is intended to look like.

This project is going to connect Marshall University’s campus to downtown Huntington.

It all started in 2021 with the groundbreaking of the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation.

Updated plans show a variety of other developments that are on the horizon.

“Right now, nothing has been decided totally at this point. We’re looking at a cyber security institute. Thanks to Senator Capito, Marshall University has been the recipient of some significant federal funding, so we want to house a cyber security institute here where Marshall University would be the center of Cyber Security for the region,” Toney Stroud, Chief Legal Officer and Director of External Affairs at Marshall University, said.

In addition to cyber security, Stroud says they’re also looking at adding:

- Advanced manufacturing center.

- Innovation hub.

- Retail spaces.

- Residential and office spaces, as well as common areas.

“We’re throwing around a lot of different ideas, trying to find out what is the best fit. We want to make this a very vibrant district where people want to come and shop, hangout and eat,” Stroud said. “Just a place to come and enjoy yourself.”

Stroud said phase one, which involves the construction of the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, should be completed later this year and classes are set to begin in January of 2024 in that new building.

Stroud says they’re hoping to start construction on their cyber security institute either this year or early next year.

