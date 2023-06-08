AEP works to remove old electric transmission lines

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Observers may have thought they were seeing an air show.

Appalachian Power (AEP) is currently removing old electric transmission lines.

The project extends 17 miles in Cabell and Lincoln counties from the Darrah to Sheridan substations, using helicopters and land equipment for the removal.

AEP spokesperson George Porter says this removal gets rid of obsolete structures.

“These structures were built in the 30s and 40s, so they’ve aged out. We built the new secondary source to provide continued reliable service in that area,” Porter said.

AEP says most of the new infrastructure is already in place and strengthens the local power grid, thus reduces the likelihood of outages.

“You know, every day we are looking at what can we do better. If there is one outage, then that is one outage too many, and we feel like this project will help ease some of the tension on the power grid in that area,” Porter said.

The work does not come without its hassles, so AEP is reminding their customers to reach out with any concerns while the project is ongoing.

“If the roads are dirty from our removal, if we’re causing too much noise ,.. they have to let us know,” Porter said.

Weather permitting, AEP hopes to have the removal process finished by the end of the summer.

