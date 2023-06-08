Amber Alert issued for missing girl

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued for all of Ohio after a 10-year old girl was abducted near Columbus.

Grove City Police say about 11:30 Wednesday night, 10-year old Miangel Thomas was abducted by her mother, Rajon Drake in Franklin County. Thomas is believed to be in immediate danger.

Thomas is 4′0 tall, weighs 60 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and green leopard print one piece with tan crocs.

The suspect, Rajon Drake, is 30 years old, 5′3 tall, weighs 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair is medium length and pulled back in braids.

Police released a photo of the car believed to be driven by Rajon Drake during the abduction of her daughter, Miangel Thomas. (MissingKids.Org)

The two were last seen in a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger with Ohio License JTC 1000. The car has heavy front end damage and no side mirrors.

If you have seen Miangel Thomas, Rajon Drake or the car involved, call 911.

