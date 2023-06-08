Free tennis camp continues in Ashland

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four years ago, former tennis pro and Ashland native Julie Ditty Qualls started a free tennis camp for the youth in the area and despite her passing away to cancer in August of 2021, it’s still going strong every summer.

Newschannel 3′s Jimmy Treacy stopped by the camp Wednesday morning and talked to volunteers, campers and the family about keeping this tradition going.

