Pet dies in Ashland house fire
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Flames heavily damaged a home and claimed the life of a pet early Thursday morning.
According to the Ashland Fire Department, the fire happened along South 29th Street around 2:00 a.m.
The Fire Marshal determined the cause to be accidental.
One pet died during the fire.
Firefighters say no other injuries were reported.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.