Pet dies in Ashland house fire

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Flames heavily damaged a home and claimed the life of a pet early Thursday morning.

According to the Ashland Fire Department, the fire happened along South 29th Street around 2:00 a.m.

The Fire Marshal determined the cause to be accidental.

One pet died during the fire.

Firefighters say no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters with the Ashland Fire Department respond to a house fire along South 29th Street. (Ashland Fire Department)

