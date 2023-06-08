Pet dies in Ashland house fire

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Flames heavily damaged a home and claimed the life of a pet early Thursday morning.

According to the Ashland Fire Department, the fire happened along South 29th Street around 2:00 a.m.

The Fire Marshal determined the cause to be accidental.

One pet died during the fire.

Firefighters say no other injuries were reported.

