Tudor’s, Gino’s temporarily closed after fire

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Tudor’s Biscuit World and Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti in Danville, West Virginia has been temporarily closed following a fire that broke out late Wednesday night inside the store walls.

The fire broke out around midnight, June 8.

Crews from four volunteer fire departments from Boone County responded to the scene.

“We are grateful for the quick response and great teamwork from the Danville, Madison, Spruce River and Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Departments,” stated Elizabeth Epling, marketing manager of Tudors/Gino’s. “Our Gino’s and Tudor’s family want to give a strong shoutout to the volunteer fire departments who worked through the early morning hours to successfully contain the fire.”

The owners announced Thursday they are working to reopen the store as soon as possible.

“It is our goal to reopen both restaurants witnin a week. However, work crews at the site are resonably confident the store won’t remain closed longer than 14 days,” said Epling. “We ask our loyal customers for their utmost patience as our maintenance crews work to expeditiously restore operations at our Danville location.”

