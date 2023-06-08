WSAZ Investigates | Internet and phone service restored after ‘Stranded’ Investigation

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Last week, Billie Long of Portland, Ohio, told WSAZ she had been without Frontier phone and internet service for more than three weeks.

She said lines near her home had accidentally been cut during county dust control work. When she reached out to Frontier, she said she was told there were no plans to restore service.

As a result, Long said she reached out to WSAZ to see what could be done, so we reached out to Frontier asking questions about the outage and how soon the situation could be resolved.

On Thursday, a company spokesperson said Frontier was checking on the details and would get information back as soon as possible.

WSAZ followed up the next day with Frontier but did not get a response.

On Monday, WSAZ followed up again and was told by the company spokesperson that service had been restored Thursday night after the original investigation.

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue followed up with Long to confirm everything had been restored. After several days with no answers, she headed back to Portland and what was found was a mess.

Long said crews did come out Friday, June 2, one day after the investigation aired and she took a video showing the poles being replaced, hopeful it would mean service would soon be restored.

When asked by Donahue what she thought when she saw the work crews she said:

“It took WSAZ to get you here and now we’re finally going to have a phone, but we didn’t get a phone.”

Long said her aunt Launa Teaford, who lives next door, stopped by late Friday night to inform Long she had started to receive her calls.

After seeing the situation, Donahue called Frontier’s spokesperson again to explain what she had just seen.

Within 20 minutes of the call, the spokesperson told Donahue “our tech is on the way if he is not already out there.”

Donahue drove back to the area and saw the technician working.

While updating Long on the situation during the follow-up interview, her service came back.

A Frontier spokesperson said they were working to figure out how things had been miscommunicated.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.