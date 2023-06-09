Altman Eye Center opens second location in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center has opened a second location in downtown Prestonsburg, hoping to serve even more Eastern Kentuckians.

Optometrist and owner Dr. Turner Altman is a native of Pike County who returned to the region to serve its people and opened his first practice in Pikeville in May 2022.

On Friday, Dr. Altman, his family and many community members came out to celebrate the grand opening of his second location in Prestonsburg.

Dr. Altman added that it is an honor to serve the community where his wife grew up.

“The Prestonsburg community is a community my wife grew up in. Victoria May, now Altman,” said Dr. Altman. “To be here in this community where she grew up is something that I’m so thankful to be a part of and to be able to serve this community, it’s a dream come true, honestly.”

