Altman Eye Center opens second location in Prestonsburg

Altman Eye Center
Altman Eye Center(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center has opened a second location in downtown Prestonsburg, hoping to serve even more Eastern Kentuckians.

Optometrist and owner Dr. Turner Altman is a native of Pike County who returned to the region to serve its people and opened his first practice in Pikeville in May 2022.

On Friday, Dr. Altman, his family and many community members came out to celebrate the grand opening of his second location in Prestonsburg.

Dr. Altman added that it is an honor to serve the community where his wife grew up.

“The Prestonsburg community is a community my wife grew up in. Victoria May, now Altman,” said Dr. Altman. “To be here in this community where she grew up is something that I’m so thankful to be a part of and to be able to serve this community, it’s a dream come true, honestly.”

You can find out more about the Altman Eye Center on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor’s, Gino’s temporarily closed after fire
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 2 Thursday morning when the girl was found safe in Columbus.
UPDATE | Amber Alert canceled, girl found safe
Emergency crews respond Thursday, June 8, after a vehicle crashes into Taco Bell at the...
Driver crashes into restaurant in Elkview
FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a...
Pat Robertson, founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, dies at 93
Firefighters with the Ashland Fire Department respond to a house fire along South 29th Street.
Pet dies in Ashland house fire

Latest News

Man accused of killing WVSP trooper waives preliminary hearing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 6-9-23
FESTIVALL’s 19th celebration starts Friday
FestivALL’s 19th celebration starts Friday
Air quality expected to improve over the weekend
Monitoring air quality amid Canadian wildfires
Cory Maynard
College establishes memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard