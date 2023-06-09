Appalachian Wireless hosts 16th annual charity golf scramble

AppWire Golf Benefit
AppWire Golf Benefit(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Appalachian Wireless hosted its 16th annual charity golf scramble to benefit the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

32 teams came out to StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg to support the cause with all proceeds going to benefit the nonprofit.

Officials with Appalachian Wireless say it is important to give back to the communities they serve especially after so many were impacted by devastating floods in 2022.

“All that money that we use, we turn around and try to give back to communities as best we can by choosing charities that are based here in the mountains as well, that hopefully have the best interest in mind to try to help people in their biggest time of need,” said Appalachian Wireless Marketing Manager Ashley Litteral.

Litteral added that the benefit typically raises $10,000-$15,000 for local charities and nonprofits.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor’s, Gino’s temporarily closed after fire
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 2 Thursday morning when the girl was found safe in Columbus.
UPDATE | Amber Alert canceled, girl found safe
Emergency crews respond Thursday, June 8, after a vehicle crashes into Taco Bell at the...
Driver crashes into restaurant in Elkview
FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a...
Pat Robertson, founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, dies at 93
Firefighters with the Ashland Fire Department respond to a house fire along South 29th Street.
Pet dies in Ashland house fire

Latest News

Man accused of killing WVSP trooper waives preliminary hearing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 6-9-23
FESTIVALL’s 19th celebration starts Friday
FestivALL’s 19th celebration starts Friday
Air quality expected to improve over the weekend
Monitoring air quality amid Canadian wildfires
Cory Maynard
College establishes memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard