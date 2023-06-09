College establishes memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has established a memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard.

The funds from this scholarship will go to first responders and their family members to assist with educational expenses at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

“With the loss of any law enforcement officer is a great tragedy, but when it’s someone from your area it makes it even 10 times harder. We talked about what could we do to honor Sgt. Maynard’s legacy, everything he did for the Williamson community and Southern West Virginia -- and we decided the best thing we could do to honor him is establish a scholarship for the children of first responders, law enforcement and those who are on the front lines every day,” Dr. Pamela Alderman, president at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, said.

An opportunity Alderman says will help pave the way for future generations.

Anyone is welcome to donate.

If you would like to donate to this memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard, you can do so using this link.

Once you are on the website, you can go to the drop-down menu where it says “designation” and click on “Sgt. Cory Maynard Memorial Scholarship” at the bottom. From there, you will fill in information.

