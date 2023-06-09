FestivALL’s 19th celebration starts Friday

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the countdown to FestivALL ticks down, the event’s Director, Mackenzie Spencer said to be ready for a lot of motion in the streets of Charleston.

“Be prepared for a lot of movement, a lot of vibrance a lot of folks in and around the city of Charleston, we’ve got things in every kind of pocket,” she said.

Experiences like free Argentine Tango lessons at Vino’s Bar and Grill at 7:00 pm Friday.

“You don’t need to bring a partner with you, it’s gonna go over all the basics and things and so we’ve actually got an instructor from Argentina that’s going to be here,” Spencer said.

“They’ll be doing traditional Argentine tango lessons, and actually a performance as well , that’s gonna be really exciting.”

Amid the new additions to the FestivALL calendar, Spencer said she is pleased to help boost the name of local businesses.

“We’ve heard from businesses on Capitol Street that they see receipts that are pretty much in line with what they would see on New Year’s Eve or some sort of holiday we’re really excited to be able to bring that money into the community,” she said.

“There are certain things that FestivALL really wants to help provide for the community, one is a really culturally rich experience and being able to attract tourists and tourism and attract folks that may want to come to move here, we want to make sure that people know that there’s talent, and a lot of the arts right here in Charleston, West Virginia.”

