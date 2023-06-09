Highlands ARH grows program rooted in employee health

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center is expanding its focus on employee health.

The hospital opened a new space this week, devoted to helping its people grow inside and out.

The Grow More Garden is a series of raised beds in the lot next to the hospital, containing plants and produce planted by the employees. With cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbage, peppers and more, the space will soon provide a variety of tastes to the hospital crew.

“And honestly it’s just helped bring the hospital closer together, with each department, and kind of connect,” said Chase Ooten, Administrative Asst.

The employees helped create the space and will be its gardeners. Aside from the veggies and vines, the area also includes a pergola and a picnic area, giving the employees a small getaway in the garden.

“Not only the physical well-being of all our employees, but the mental aspect as well,” Ooten said. “I grow my own garden actually, back at home, so and what I like to do when I’m home is sit out there and enjoy everything that’s come. Because it’s a lot of your hard work that you get to enjoy and just basking in everything.”

Each bed is adopted by a department, and those involved say the harvest will belong to the healthcare heroes.

The investment in health and wellness is one of the medical center’s focuses. The hospital also has a wellness center to allow employees to work out for free on campus.

Ooten hopes to see the garden grow- beyond its current state and throughout the ARH system.

