Hometown Hero | Jessica Jordan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we wrap up graduation season, it’s a time to give thanks for the teachers and administrators in our lives.

Some students face challenges, and need a little extra help making it to the graduation stage.

Staff at Huntington High say one counselor is the sole reason a group of students made it to graduation this year.

Jessica Jordan is the graduation coach at Huntington High.

“I look at every kid as an individual, they all have individual needs,” said Jordan. “I try to get to know them, try to get to know their backstory a little bit and I try to tailor a graduation plan accordingly for each of those kids.”

This year she had around 300 students to check in with to make sure they were on track.

“Tutoring them, proctoring exams for them, sending them messages in the evening to be like, ‘You need to get on and submit that assignment! I can be a mom, a sister, a swift kick in the butt if they need it,” Jordan said.

A group of 13 of those students needed her daily attention.

Jordan helped one of them with challenges of graduating while becoming a teen mom, Jenifer Barner.

“I just really appreciate her because she was one of the only people here who actually believed in me to graduate this year,” Barner said.

“She had to ride multiple TTA buses just to get to school every day,” said Jordan. “The stress of that sometimes, if she had problems with transportation I would pick her up and drive her to school and back with her parents permission.”

“She understood all the time I couldn’t make it to school because of baby problems, stuff like that,” said Barner. “Even when I was home she’d call me and ask if I had done the work we were talking about.”

By the time Barner was supposed to finish high school, she only had four of 24 credits to graduate.

“My own counselor told me I wasn’t graduating, my three principals told me I wasn’t graduating,” said Barner. “I graduated because of her, because she was the only one who believed in me.”

Because of Jordan’s help, twelve kids who had slim chances of graduating made it across the stage.

“It was the best. It made it all worth it,” said Jordan. “There were so many kids who nobody thought they would make it. At the beginning of the year if you had talked to their teachers, their principals, their parents. All of them thought it probably was not going to happen. I got with those kids and said no, we are going to do this.”

“She just really motivated me so much to get out of this school and walk across that stage,” Barner said.

“I’m really appreciative,” said Jordan. “A lot of the work I do is behind the scenes and I like the kids to get the majority of the accolades for the work they do.”

“You just have to have somebody believe in yourself and have somebody believe in you too,” said Barner. “You always just need one person, and she was my one person.”

