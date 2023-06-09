Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrates 85 years in business

By Alex Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A special day for a legendary local restaurant.

Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrated its 85th anniversary this Friday.

Started in 1938, Jim’s has forged a special place in the heart of those who have eaten there. Those in charge say the restaurants staying power, is due to the consistency of everyone involved.

“It really [is] a testament to the place, the people, the workers and our loyal customers,” General Manager Bradley Tweel said.

Jim’s has been a Huntington tradition for many years and has had visits from many prominent people, including President John F. Kennedy.

Tweel says he hopes the legacy of the restaurant stays for years to come.

