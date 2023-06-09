Live on the Levee enters third week

The 2023 Live on the Levee season will run from May 26 through August 18.
By Eric Fossell
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Live on the Levee enters its third week Friday evening with another round of live music at Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston.

Tonight’s entertainment includes John Ingrahm presents: A Tribute to the Who, and Of the Dell. It will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum stage, located along the banks of the Kanawha River.

Live on the Levee is a summer tradition in the capital city, bringing in an array of food vendors and musical acts. It kicked off this season on May 26 and continues each Friday night through Aug. 18.

