Pair wanted in theft of several credit/debit cards

Police need your help finding a pair responsible for using stolen credit/debit cards in the Kanawha Valley.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a pair responsible for using stolen credit/debit cards in the Kanawha Valley.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the thefts happened at the University of Charleston along MacCorkle Avenue. Officers say several cards were taken and used at Sam’s Club in the Southridge shopping area.

Video surveillance captured stills of the two people and their car, possibly a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local 911 or Charleston Police at 304-348-6480. You may remain anonymous.

