WSAZ Investigates | WVDOH adjusts construction hours on US 60 in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways began a repaving project along U.S. 60 in early June. The first few days of the project had crews scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and drivers who attempted to travel along the 2.5-mile stretch between Ona and Barboursville experienced delays in traffic.

“Why don’t they do the work at night?” said Matt Bias, who was sitting in the traffic on Monday afternoon.

Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says his office was not notified about the beginning of the project.

“It would be nice if we were notified,” Merry said.

WSAZ took those concerns to the West Virginia Division of Highways and asked how WVDOH is ensuring that emergency vehicles are able to pass through. WSAZ also asked if the roadwork could be done at night to avoid backing up traffic.

On Monday, a WVDOH spokesperson responded saying in part:

“The current work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local law enforcement has been added to the project to help with navigation and ensure that emergency vehicles can swiftly pass through.”

On Thursday, three days after the WSAZ investigation, the WVDOH announced a change in construction hours and sent out a news release stating that paving will take place at night to minimize traffic disruptions.

Cabell County 911 Director Nazim Abbess said that he found out about the change in construction hours through WSAZ. Abbess was pleased to hear that the work will happen at night but disappointed in the lack of communication from WVDOH.

“It’s imperative that we’re in the loop. It’s critical to know of road closures because it will effect, at times, what station we send on certain calls for service,” Abbess said.

He said he hopes for better communication in the future.

“You hear it said, that seconds count. Seconds do count. When you’re delayed by minutes, it creates problems,” Abbess said.

WVDOH says crews will start repaving work on June 19 and will work overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

