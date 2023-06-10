Crews battle fire in Huntington

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington firefighters battled flames that took over two structures early Saturday morning.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, it happened in the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue.

A man who was home at the time of the fire made it out safely, according to the Huntington Fire Department.

All firefighters are safe as well.

