Decent start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The smoky haze that has plagued the region all week long will soon be coming to an end as a change in the weather pattern finally looks to take place. However, this does mean that rain and storm chances return, which is the case on Sunday and Monday. After that, showers will generally avoid the region again for much of next week as temperatures stay close to seasonable in the low 80s.

Saturday morning starts hazy but relatively cloud-free as temperatures are chilly again in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect a hazy sunshine throughout the day on Saturday as high temperatures climb to the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Saturday night’s low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. A bit of fog is possible in spots.

On Sunday, the sky will be partly cloudy as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s. A couple showers are possible in the morning followed by occasional showers and storms in the afternoon, so the day is not a washout. Storm chances really increase by the evening and overnight hours where a few storms may become strong enough to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Monday starts with showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon as the sky begins to clear. High temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s.

Tuesday through Friday stay mainly dry, though a couple pop-up showers cannot be ruled out each day. High temperatures reach the upper 70s on Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

