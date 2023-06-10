Fishing forecast | Saturday June 10th, 2023

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fishing forecast is back on Saturday mornings!

If you want to submit photos of your big catch, head over to our website or the WSAZ app and click on the “photos or videos” tab.

Then, scroll down to “capture your catch” and click “add media.”

Make sure to include your name, where you caught the fish and any helpful details about your catch-- so we can share your photo next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor’s, Gino’s temporarily closed after fire
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged
Pair wanted in theft of several credit/debit cards
Pair wanted in theft of several credit/debit cards
Live on the Levee
Live on the Levee enters third week
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

Latest News

Crews battle fire in Huntington
Crews battle fire in Huntington
Metro 911 dispatchers say one victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.
One person taken to hospital following stabbing
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 10
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 10
State troopers have arrested two people Friday after illegal drugs were found at a home in the...
Kentucky State Police arrest two people on drug charges