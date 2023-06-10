Haze clears as shower, storm chances return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A change in the weather pattern, one which has been stuck in place for a week, occurs on Sunday as low pressure moves from the central part of the country into the northern Ohio Valley. This will allow the haze to clear and precipitation chances to return, with the highest chance for rain occurring from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Afterwards, rain chances look to be rather limited again for the week ahead as temperatures stay moderate and close to seasonable for this time of year.

Saturday evening remains hazy but relatively cloud-free as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night’s low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. A bit of fog is possible in spots. Clouds increase towards dawn.

On Sunday, the sky will be partly cloudy as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s. A couple isolated showers are possible in the morning followed by scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, so the day is not a washout. Storm chances really increase by the evening and overnight hours where a few storms may become strong enough to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Monday starts with showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon as the sky begins to clear. High temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s.

Tuesday through Friday stay mainly dry, though a couple pop-up showers cannot be ruled out each day. High temperatures reach the upper 70s on Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Scattered showers are likely on Saturday as high temperatures rise to near 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

