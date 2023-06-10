Kentucky State Police arrest two people on drug charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State troopers arrested two people Friday after illegal drugs were found at a home in the Hardy community of Pike County.
Troopers say Leatrice Hunt, 41, of Hardy, Kentucky is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and Destiny Hunt, 19, of Hardy, Kentucky is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Officials say while searching the home, approximately two pounds of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, firearms and about $25,000 in cash were seized.
The two women are currently being held at the Pike County Detention Center.
