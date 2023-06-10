Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.

Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st degree), kidnapping, and resisting arrest.(Wayne County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman in Wayne County has been arrested after an Amber Alert for her 7-month-old baby led the authorities to her house.

On Friday, the Wayne County Juvenile Court issued an Order for Removal of 39-year-old Shelley Lair’s baby after finding that the child was in immediate danger due to the failure or refusal of Lair to provide safety for the child. The order granted custody of the baby to the Cabinet for Health & Family Services. Officials said that the baby was last seen with her Lair. After several hours of searching, police issued an Amber Alert shortly before midnight on Friday.

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, the baby was eventually found at the home of Shelley Lair at around 4:00 AM after being checked several times by police. Following a standoff and several hours of failed negotiations, the owner of the residence came and unlocked the door of the house for police. Lair and the baby were found in a backroom of the home.

7-month-old Jocelyn Lair was put in the custody of the Cabinet for Health & Family Services, and Shelley Lair has been placed in the Wayne County Detention Center. Her charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st degree), kidnapping, and resisting arrest. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in the Wayne County District Court.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

