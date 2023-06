HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person was injured after a shooting in Cabell County, West Virginia, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

The shooting was reported to 911 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

HPD and West Virginia State Police are on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.