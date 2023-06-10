One person taken to hospital following stabbing

Metro 911 dispatchers say one victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.(WSAW)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person is recovering from their injuries this morning following a late night stabbing in Charleston, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It happened just before midnight Friday.

Dispatchers say police located the victim at a Dollar General in the 1700 block of Washington Street West in Charleston.

No word yet on a suspect.

