One person taken to hospital following stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person is recovering from their injuries this morning following a late night stabbing in Charleston, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It happened just before midnight Friday.

Dispatchers say police located the victim at a Dollar General in the 1700 block of Washington Street West in Charleston.

No word yet on a suspect.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.