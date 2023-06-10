Senior night again for WV HS hoops

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia high school basketball season ended just under three months ago but some graduating seniors got to take the court one final time in South Charleston. The North-South basketball all-star games took place Friday evening with the South boys winning it 123-106 and the North girls taking their game 101-68. Another big highlight from the festivities is Riverside’s Braydin Ward winning the slam dunk contest.

Here are the highlights from all three events as seen on WSAZ Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor’s, Gino’s temporarily closed after fire
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 2 Thursday morning when the girl was found safe in Columbus.
UPDATE | Amber Alert canceled, girl found safe
Emergency crews respond Thursday, June 8, after a vehicle crashes into Taco Bell at the...
Driver crashes into restaurant in Elkview
Guide for planning your Myrtle Beach trip this summer
Guide for planning your Myrtle Beach trip this summer
Firefighters with the Ashland Fire Department respond to a house fire along South 29th Street.
Pet dies in Ashland house fire

Latest News

North South hoops
It's day three of the Julie Ditty Qualls tennis camp at the Ashland Public Courts
Free tennis camp continues in Ashland
Julie Ditty Qualls story
Almost 70 former high school football stars are playing this Saturday at noon from South...
North South teams gearing up for Saturday