Senior night again for WV HS hoops

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia high school basketball season ended just under three months ago but some graduating seniors got to take the court one final time in South Charleston. The North-South basketball all-star games took place Friday evening with the South boys winning it 123-106 and the North girls taking their game 101-68. Another big highlight from the festivities is Riverside’s Braydin Ward winning the slam dunk contest.

Here are the highlights from all three events as seen on WSAZ Friday night.

