Another cool stretch in progress

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clouds and showers kept temperatures in the 70s Sunday afternoon, and the 80s are not expected to return until the end of the week. A cold front brings showers and storms Sunday evening into Monday morning, and rain chances stick around as another couple systems pass on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look dry and warmer before scattered showers and storms return for the upcoming Father’s Day Weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms move from west to east Sunday evening. Because temperatures did not get as warm as expected earlier in the day, the risk for severe weather is low. However, some storms may still be strong enough to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Lingering light showers continue Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures fall to the low 60s. Fog is possible in spots.

Monday starts with clouds and a few showers, followed by breaks in the clouds with only a scattered shower risk during the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Dry weather is expected during the daytime hours, but a few showers drop in from the north at night.

Wednesday sees occasional showers with high temperatures again only in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday trend mostly sunny and drier with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are in store for the Father’s Day Weekend as high temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s.

