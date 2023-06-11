On the Brink of Drought, Showers arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Sunday morning is dawning like none other in 2 weeks. It was Memorial weekend Sunday when showers dotted the doppler radar scope with a damp and humid flare. The air was laden with moisture and rain would dampen our outdoor plans that day. Since then much of the region (parts of Eastern Kentucky the exception) has gone a-begging for rain. Now however showers are trying to push in to dampen the ground.

These prelims will be scattered and barely wetting the ground where they occur. Browning lawns will yawn at these pretenders. CAREFUL of slick spots where it does rain since the dry spell has allowed grease and grime to collect invisibly to the naked eye. That means even a light shower can turn a street/road into a slippery path UNTIL A HEAVY DOWNPOUR washes the build-up away.

That brings up a good question? If the mid-day showers are just passing and of a nuisance, then when will better rains arrive? As meteorologist Andy Chilean noted last night, the morning showers would be a non-factor as we await the more promising thunder pattern of late afternoon-night. These so-called “convective” rains (borne in humidity and semi-tropical warmth) will arrive by dusk across the region. Gusty winds will blow the fragrance of rain thru the region a half hour before it arrives. Thirsty leaves will turn on their edge awaiting the downpour. The distant rumbles of thunder will echo louder as squalls approach. The rain will be announced by a flickering sky (where the squalls arrive after dusk, heat lightning will streak across the western sky). As Andy mentioned, there may even be some localized high water.

Lawns and farmers fields are hoping for an inch of rain in this evening squall pattern. While some areas especially in Kentucky and Ohio can do better than an inch, the worry during a developing drought is that the rain pattern “under-performs” predictions churned out by our super-computers. This is the notion that drought, once they develop, are hard to break. So don’t be surprised if your back porch rain gauge only gets a quarter to half inch.

One final word is worth noting. The reality of many summer droughts is that until/unless a tropical storm brings widespread heavy rains that last hours (and of course, risk flash flooding), it may take until fall or even winter before they can be ridded of. For this reason I believe we will be “ON THE BRINK” all summer long.

