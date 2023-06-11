Herd softball coach reportedly heading to UNC

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sources have told WSAZ that Marshall softball head coach Megan Smith Lyon is heading home. The Walkertown, NC native, former UNC softball player and assistant coach will be the next head softball coach for the Tarheels. She’ll be replacing Donna Papa who retired after 38 years in Chapel Hill and Smith played third base for her between the years of 1996-1999.

In her five years at Marshall, Smith Lyon compiled a record of 160-70 which included a 23 game winning streak last season. There is an expected announcement Monday in Chapel Hill.

This story will be updated.

