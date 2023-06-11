High school students arrive at UK for summer arts program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts class of 2023 moved into UK’s campus Saturday.

“The Governor’s School for the Arts is a residential arts program for some of Kentucky’s brightest young creative minds,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, Nick Covault.

Covault is among the GSA staff helping students move-in for the three-week session. Every day the students will be in classes or in studio under the guidance of expert faculty, learning about nine different core artforms and how to use creativity to better society.

“We’re also living and learning together as well. so we have a robust residential life component of the program. Students actually live in a dorm here on UK’s campus for the first time, get that college experience,” said Covault.

The program provides college scholarship opportunities for the students as well and the entire program is offered tuition free. GSA is the largest tuition free arts program of its kind in the entire country.

“It is such a vital and important part of the program that students don’t have to pay a dime for this experience and it also really allows us to truly bring together a group of artists from across the state of Kentucky,” said Covault.

Covault says a big part of the program is showing students that they are talented artists and they are more than capable of pursuing a career in the arts in the future. Living proof of that lesson is Lexington’s own Colton Ryan. The GSA alum is living out his dream on Broadway starring in New York, New York.

“Colton is just one example of just what our young artists in Kentucky are capable of and how important it is to affirm and support our young artists,” said Covault.

Applications for the 2024 GSA program go live this October. High school students can apply when they are sophomores or juniors.

