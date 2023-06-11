Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle fire in Huntington
Crews battle fire in Huntington
Person injured in stabbing
One person injured after stabbing
One hurt after shooting
State troopers have arrested two people Friday after illegal drugs were found at a home in the...
Kentucky State Police arrest two people on drug charges
Fishing forecast | June 10th, 2023
Fishing forecast | Saturday June 10th, 2023

Latest News

For months, concerns surrounding the historic drought across Kansas grew with questions about...
On the Brink of Drought, Showers arrive
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows