Abby the Photosynthesizing Farmer creates seed library at HMOA

Abby the Photosynthesizing Farmer is hoping to help fight food insecurity.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Abby Roe is a 12-year-old kidpreneur who believes in helping the community and fighting food insecurity.

It is her hope to grow the seed library project to have multiple locations around the tri-state area.

For more information, email abbythephotofarmer@gmail.com or go to her Facebook & Instagram.

You can also follow along with Abby on her website: www.abbythephotofarmer.com.

