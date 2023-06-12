Abby the Photosynthesizing Farmer creates seed library at HMOA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Abby Roe is a 12-year-old kidpreneur who believes in helping the community and fighting food insecurity.

It is her hope to grow the seed library project to have multiple locations around the tri-state area.

For more information, email abbythephotofarmer@gmail.com or go to her Facebook & Instagram.

You can also follow along with Abby on her website: www.abbythephotofarmer.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.