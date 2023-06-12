Bear seen on camera roaming in family’s backyard

Bear spotted in family's backyard
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Haleigh Christian sees animals in her backyard frequently.

What she has never seen is a bear. Well, that was until Sunday when her family’s trail camera captured one roaming in their yard.

“(It) wasn’t something we expected to see. We always see deer and squirrels, but never a bear,” Christian said.

Christian said she is worried about the bear getting into her backyard, thinking about her two twin boys’ safety while outside.

“It was actually right behind their swing set and their little play area, and we have a dog, as well, so every time since then that we have let her outside ... we have to kind of scope the yard out,” Christian said.

The family trail camera operated on a delay, so by the time she saw the photo of the bear, it was gone.

The entire yard is enclosed, so the family is not certain how it managed to get inside.

