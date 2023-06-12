Dawg Dazzle returns to Harris Riverfront Park

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Independence Day party is returning to Harris Riverfront Park for the first time since 2019.

Kindred Communications and 93.7 the Dawg’s “Dawg Dazzle” will take place Monday, July 3 and will feature 2022 American Idol Winner and Louisa, Kentucky’s Noah Thompson on the Bud Light Stage.

For the first time in the 19-year history of “Dawg Dazzle,” the event will feature two stages with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on the second stage in the Harris Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

Additional performers include Madhouse and the event will conclude with the West Virginia Lottery Firework Show featuring countless aerial displays that will light up the skies over Huntington.

Free tickets can be picked up at participating locations including Wendy’s, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Little Caesar’s, Go Mart and other locations, which can be found at 937theDawg.com Tickets will be available the day of the event at the riverfront for $10.

