Lightning strike causes kitchen fire at Peddler’s in Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Peddler’s Home Cooking had to close after a fire broke out in the kitchen a little more than a week ago. Capt. Jeffrey Joseph with the Ironton Fire Department says fire crews were alerted by a man who lives near the restaurant.

“The guy just looked out the back door and was like, ‘hey, there is smoke coming out of the top of their roof,’ ” Joseph said.

Peddler’s owner Cindy Barnes says that man was Kurtis Morgan. She is thankful for his watchful eye and quick thinking to alert firefighters who responded to the fire in less than four minutes. Captain Joseph says crews quickly put the fire out and began their investigation.

“We started looking into it more. When the A/C guy got there, we asked him to take the unit apart. When he did, he was like, ‘man, this thing had a really hard hit from a surge’,” Joseph said.

That bit of evidence, along with the burn patterns inside the kitchen, allowed crews to determine a lightning strike as the cause of the fire. Captain Joseph says they believe it happened sometime around 11 at night, which is long after the restaurant had closed for the day.

“If anybody had been around the stove, they probably would have been electrocuted. We’re just happy they were closed because, any other time, there could have been three people standing around back there working in that kitchen,” Captain Joseph said.

Barnes says she has already ordered new kitchen equipment that will need to be installed and she is expecting a delivery of fresh food by the end of the week. She expects to have the restaurant open again on Monday, June 19.

