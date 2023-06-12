Man, woman arrested after severely malnourished dogs, puppies found at home

Joey Lester, of Baisden and Billie Coleman, of Baisden, have been arrested and charged with five counts of animal cruelty, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man and woman are facing animal cruelty charges after a deputy made a gruesome discovery at a home on Sunday, June 11.

While following an anonymous tip, a deputy discovered several severely malnourished dogs and puppies at a home along Crick Hill Road in Gilbert Creek, West Virginia.

The deputy reported seeing one very malnourished dog inside of the home and three outside of the home in the back lot, without shelter, food, or water.

According to the deputy, you could see the dogs’ ribs and bones.

Another malnourished dog was found on the porch of the home in a clear tote, along with five newborn puppies, the criminal complaint states.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner, Joy Lester, of Baisden, West Virginia, and Billie Coleman, of Baisden, admitted the dogs were their animals.

After leaving the home, the responding deputy found a bag of dog found and returned to the home to feed the animals. The deputy reported that the dogs ate the food rapidly ‘as if they had not been fed in numerous days.’

Lester and Coleman were arrested and charged with several counts of animal cruelty, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

