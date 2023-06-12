Man charged with sexual assault, abuse of minor

The lead investigator has filed charges against Poff in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for...
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man facing charges in connection to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old is now awaiting arraignment in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd Poff III, 49, of Saint Albans, has surrendered himself to deputies.

Earlier this month, Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted concerning an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old.

The victim’s mother told deputies she had just found out about the alleged abuse which occurred between October 1, 2021, through June 4, 2023.

With the support of trained interviewers at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), the juvenile disclosed the sexual abuse in detail to detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section.

The lead investigator has filed charges against Poff in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for sexual assault in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and sexual abuse by a guardian, custodian, or person of trust to a child.

During an interview between investigators and Poff, he admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the 12-year-old while in his care. Poff admitted that the abuse began when the minor was 11 years old.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Poff’s home where evidence was discovered that validated the victim’s allegation.

Poff surrendered himself to deputies and is currently in custody at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and will be getting arraigned in Magistrate Court.

Further information has not been released.

