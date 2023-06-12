Man sentenced to prison after beating caught on camera

Police investigating downtown attack
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man caught on camera seen beating another man in downtown Huntington was sentenced Monday to a two to 10-year sentence.

Charles Bryan Bolling, who is in his early 40s, was arrested in April of last year.

The incident happened April 28, 2022, as the victim was walking on 10th Street. The beating sent the victim to the hospital with several injuries.

On Monday, a motion to withdraw was denied in court and a sentenced of two-to-ten years was handed down.

For original coverage:

