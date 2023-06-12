Police officer shot in eastern Ky.; KSP issues shelter-in-place

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.

The incident, reported around 3:15 p.m., happened on Scott Street.

Police say the shot came from a wooded area, and the suspect was not seen. There is no physical description of the suspect at this time.

The officer is being airlifted to a hospital in Huntington. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was alert and talking as he was being transported.

Police are doing an all-call with different departments at the scene for the suspect, who’s on the run.

The officer was not on a call at the time he was shot.

Kentucky State Police has issued a Public Safety Alert. All residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill until told otherwise. Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Blvd., and Route 2 are to also shelter in place, according to KSP.

